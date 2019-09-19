What steps being taken to protect intercaste couples? HC asks UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the steps being taken to provide protection to those who entered into intercaste or interfaith marriages. Hearing a writ petition, Justice Siddhartha Varma directed the Amroha district superintendent of police to see that the petitioners, who entered into intercaste marriages, were given requisite protection as per a government order last month.

The petitioners alleged that the police were harassing their family members instead of helping them. Fixing September 30 as the next date of hearing, the high court directed the state counsel to inform what steps were being taken by the police to give security to the petitioners.

The state counsel assured the court the petitioner shall be given requisite help by the police as per the government order dated August 31. According to the order, police protection will be given to those married couples who entered into intercaste or interfaith marriages. The district magistrate or superintendent of police concerned shall prosecute those who try to create fear in the mind of such couples.

Moreover, a special cell has been created in each district where one can seek protection in this connection. PTI CORR RAJ HMB

