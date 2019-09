Saudi Arabia has won a membership in the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday, according to the state news agency.

The board is responsible for making most of the policy of the IAEA. The board makes recommendations to the general conference on IAEA activities and budget.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia defends Yemen government against UAE-backed separatists

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)