Brazil police formally accuse Vale and TÜV SÜD of using false information -report

Brazilian federal police formally accused Vale SA, auditor TÜV SÜD and 13 of their employees in relation to a January dam collapse which killed nearly 250 people, Brazilian website G1 reported on Friday. G1 said the federal police based their accusation on the fact that both companies signed a contract using false information regarding the dam's stability in Brumadinho, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

As a consequence, the dam continued to operate normally, although it was below safety requirements. Vale, TÜV SÜD and the police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

