China, Solomon Islands sign agreement to establish diplomatic ties

China and the Solomon Islands signed an agreement on Saturday to establish diplomatic ties after the Pacific island nation ditched relations with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a Chinese province.

The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, signed the agreement with Solomon Islands' Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele at a government guest house in Beijing in front of reporters.

Also Read: China questions Canadian 'intentions' after warship sails through Taiwan Strait

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)