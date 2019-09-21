International Development News
China, Solomon Islands sign agreement to establish diplomatic ties

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 21-09-2019 15:31 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

China and the Solomon Islands signed an agreement on Saturday to establish diplomatic ties after the Pacific island nation ditched relations with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as a Chinese province.

The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, signed the agreement with Solomon Islands' Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele at a government guest house in Beijing in front of reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
