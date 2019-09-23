Big donors to unblock $500 mln in aid for tropical forests - France

Big international donors will unblock an additional $500 million in aid for the protection of tropical forests, including the Amazon where wildfires are raging, a French presidency official said on Monday.

France will contribute $100 million to this package, the Elysee Palace official said from the sidelines of a U.N. Climate Summit in New York.

