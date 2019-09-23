MP honey-trap case: Man approaches MP HC for CBI probe

A plea was filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday seeking a CBI probe into a honey-trapping and blackmailing racket busted last week in the state. Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18 and 19 for allegedly running the racket, and police seized electronic gadgets, including spy cameras, as well as mobile phones and cash.

The public interest litigation (PIL) by Digvijay Singh Bhandari (38) contended that interference of state politicians in the probe could affect the police probe. The petitioner's lawyer, Manohar Dalal, told reporters that the Madhya Pradesh Police was possibly "hushing up" the matter to save influential persons who may be involved.

The plea also sought that the Indore Municipal Corporation official who was honey-trapped by the accused be charged with rape and corruption. The honey-trapping racket was busted after IMC superintendent engineer Harbhajan Singh approached police last week claiming the accused were blackmailing him to the tune of Rs 3 crore over some objectionable video clips.

Police had identified the arrested persons as Aarti Dayal (29), Monica Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45).

