U.S. to intensify pressure on Iran after Saudi oil attacks, but seeks collective response -envoy

The United States will intensify pressure on Iran following the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook said on Monday, but added that Washington was seeking a global coalition countering Tehran and that it was going to act "prudently."

"It is that Iran has crossed the line by this attack on another country's sovereignty," Hook said at an Asia Society event in New York. Hook said the United States was seeking to address the issue through diplomacy and a multilateral effort and that there was a role for the United Nations Security Council to play.

Also Read: Turkey says Washington is stalling on Syria 'safe zone'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)