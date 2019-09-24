International Development News
Searches carried out at Paris home of Epstein and at model agency office

Reuters Paris
Updated: 24-09-2019 15:19 IST
French authorities have carried out searches at the Paris property of deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein and at the French model agency's office of one of his associates, said a source from the Paris prosecutor's office.

The source, who was confirming an earlier report from France Info radio, said the searches were now over.

Epstein was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14. He died on Aug. 10 in his jail cell at age 66, and an autopsy report concluded he hanged himself.

