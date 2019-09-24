International Development News
Top EU lawmaker says parliamentary scrutiny crucial to any Brexit deal

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 24-09-2019 18:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Parliament head David Sassoli on Tuesday welcomed the UK Supreme Court ruling that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the parliament was unlawful, saying lawmakers' scrutiny was essential to any Brexit deal.

"Important decision from UK Supreme Court to rule prorogation of Parliament as unlawful," Sassoli tweeted. "Any Brexit agreement needs to be approved by both UK and EU Parliament, so proper democratic scrutiny on both sides of the Channel is essential."

COUNTRY : Belgium
