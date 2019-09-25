No bail for UP govt teacher who forged documents to get job

A court here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of a government school teacher who was arrested last month allegedly for getting the job by submitting fake educational qualification certificates and working for 17 years before being caught. Additional District Sessions Judge Vir Nayak Singh rejected the bail plea of Parvesh Kumari, who was appointed as a primary school teacher in 2000.

According to government counsel Jitender Tyagi, Kumari's academic credentials were found to be fake during verification, following which she was dismissed from the service in 2017 and a case of cheating was registered against her. She was arrested in Tugalpur village here on August 19.

The woman was paid a total of over Rs 41 lakh in salary in the 17 years, according to officials. The state education department has ordered that the amount be recovered from her.

