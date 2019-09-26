Iraq's president meets with his Iranian counterpart in New York - agency

Iraqi President Barham Saleh met with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Iraqi news agency reported. The two leaders reviewed their bilateral relations and the necessity of strengthening and developing them. The Iraqi president stressed the importance of cooperation between the two neighbors to preserve regional stability and confront extremism and terrorism.

