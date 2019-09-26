International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU to hit seven more Venezuelan officials with sanctions -diplomats

Reuters
Updated: 26-09-2019 17:24 IST
EU to hit seven more Venezuelan officials with sanctions -diplomats

The European Union will impose economic sanctions on another seven people close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday, three EU diplomats said, freezing their European assets and preventing travel to the bloc.

"A decision to add seven new people has been taken," one EU diplomat said, following a meeting of EU ambassadors. Two other diplomats confirmed the sanctions.

No further details were immediately available but are likely to be made public on Friday, when the sanctions take effect.

Also Read: Pakistan summons Afghan, Indian diplomats after soldiers, civilian killed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019