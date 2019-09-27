Ukraine security official offered to resign before president's U.S. trip

A senior Ukrainian security official offered to resign before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the United States this week, according to a statement by the president's office on Friday.

Zelenskiy would consider the request from Oleksandr Danylyuk, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, on his return, the statement said.

No reason was given for Danylyuk's decision and Reuters could not immediately contact him for comment.

