International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Ukraine security official offered to resign before president's U.S. trip

Reuters Kyiv
Updated: 27-09-2019 16:34 IST
Ukraine security official offered to resign before president's U.S. trip

Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

A senior Ukrainian security official offered to resign before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the United States this week, according to a statement by the president's office on Friday.

Zelenskiy would consider the request from Oleksandr Danylyuk, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, on his return, the statement said.

No reason was given for Danylyuk's decision and Reuters could not immediately contact him for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Ukraine
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019