Pakistan's Khan warns of 'bloodbath' when Kashmir curfew lifted

Reuters Islamabad
Updated: 27-09-2019 21:39 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Friday there would be a bloodbath when India lifts its curfew in disputed Kashmir and that any all-out conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations would reverberate far beyond their borders.

Khan made the remarks in an impassioned speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly after India last month removed the decades-old autonomy in the part of Kashmir it controls under India's constitution.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
