Pakistan's Khan warns of 'bloodbath' when Kashmir curfew lifted

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Friday there would be a bloodbath when India lifts its curfew in disputed Kashmir and that any all-out conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations would reverberate far beyond their borders.

Khan made the remarks in an impassioned speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly after India last month removed the decades-old autonomy in the part of Kashmir it controls under India's constitution.

Also Read: UAE honours outgoing Indian envoy with Order of Zayed II award

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)