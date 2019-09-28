International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation

Reuters Sana
Updated: 28-09-2019 20:07 IST
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation

Image Credit: ANI

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said on Saturday it had carried out an attack near the border with the southern Saudi region of Najran and captured several army officers but there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabian authorities.

The Houthi's military spokesman said in a statement that the movement captured "thousands" of enemy troops and hundreds of vehicles.

The spokesman for a Saudi-led military coalition that has been battling the Houthis for over four years in Yemen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Also Read: NCW takes up AP MLA's complaint against sexist remarks by group of people on Ganesh Chaturthi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Yemen Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019