FIR registered against suspended judge in Jharkhand

A day after the Jharkhand High Court suspended Dumka Principal District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash Singh for allegedly flouting forest laws, the state police on Saturday registered an FIR against him. The court had suspended Singh on the basis of a vigilance report.

On the basis of the report received from the High Court Registrar (Vigilance) Brajesh Kumar Goutam, an FIR was registered against Singh at the Dumka Nagar police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Forest Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act, Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said. The suspended judge has been charged with cutting down three Saguan (teak wood) trees at his government accommodation in Dumka without the permission of the forest department and the police seized timber from the premises of his residence, he said.

The residence of Singh is situated between Bus Pada and Ambedkar Chowk in Dumka. Ramesh said that the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) will investigate the case and copies of FIR along with other documents will be sent to the police headquarters in Ranchi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)