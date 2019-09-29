International Development News
Bus veers into opposite lane in China, 36 killed

Reuters Jiangsu
Updated: 29-09-2019 07:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A bus veered into the opposite lane in China on Saturday morning, hitting a truck and killing 36 people, according to official police notice. The bus, which was driving north, broke through a barrier dividing two lanes on a motorway and crashed into a truck carrying 3 people moving in the opposite direction, said police from the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province.

An initial investigation reported that the accident was caused by a flat tire, according to the Xinhua news agency in a Sunday story. The statement added that 36 people were also injured, 9 seriously. Authorities sent emergency responders to the site immediately.

COUNTRY : China
