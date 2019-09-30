HC  gives nod to CBI to file FIR against Rawat in sting video case

Uttarakhand High Court on Monday permitted the CBI to register an FIR against former chief minister Harish Rawat in connection with a 2016 sting video that purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs. Justice Dhulia gave the nod to the CBI to go ahead with its investigations into the case and lodge an FIR against the Congress leader after the agency presented a report in a sealed cover on the preliminary inquiry in the case.

The next hearing will be on November 1.

