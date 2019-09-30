9 jailed in Bihar in two separate murder cases

Two district courts in Bihar on Monday sentenced nine persons to life imprisonment in two separate murder cases. In the first case, a court in West Champaran district sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in a 16-year-old murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Pandey held all the six accused persons guilty under section 302 of IPC (murder). The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them. Those awarded life term were - Salim Miyan, Meer Hasan Miyan, Sukhal Ansari, Alauddin Ansari, Ishu Ansari and Bhukhandi Been. All the convicts are the residents of Semri Bhawanipur village of the district, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Sayed Anwar Hussain said.

As per the FIR, the convicts on August 26, 2003 had badly beaten one Mustakin Ansari and his brother Hadish Ansari over washing buffalo in Kataha river in Semri Bhawanipur village, the APP said, adding that he died at the spot. Later, the deceased's brother Hadish Ansari, who was also seriously injured, lodged an FIR in this connection.

In another case, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar in Begusarai sentenced three persons -- Pawan Choudhary, Vinod Choudhary and Chintu Choudhary -- to life imprisonment in connection with a 17-year old murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Pawan Choudhary, while Rs 15,000 each on Vinod Choudhary and Chintu Choudhary.

As per the FIR, the three convicts had shot dead a man, Pampam Choudhary, on November 28, 2002 due to a rivalry over a piece of land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)