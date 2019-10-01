International Development News
Maha CM Fadnavis to face trial for suppressing pendency of criminal cases in poll affidavit: SC

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 12:02 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Image Credit: ANI

In a jolt to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court order and directed the BJP leader to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the orders on the plea filed by one Satish Ukey.

On July 23, the top court, while reserving the verdict, had said that the alleged "omission" by Fadnavis of not disclosing information about two criminal cases in his election affidavit in the 2014 assembly polls may be decided in the trial.

COUNTRY : India
