REFILE-Russia opens fire on N.Korean fishing boat; detains 21 for alleged poaching - Ifax

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 02-10-2019 14:29 IST
Image Credit: en.kremlin.ru

Russian border guards opened fire on a North Korean fishing boat and detained 21 crew for alleged poaching in the Sea of Japan, the Federal Security Service was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Five people were injured in the incident, which caused a fire on board, the Interfax news agency cited the service as saying. It is the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Last week Russia detained three North Korean vessels and more than 200 crew.

Also Read: Russian border guards attacked by North Korean poacher ship - report

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
