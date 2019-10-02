Expedite waste treatment plant for management of garbage by Murthal dhabhas: NGT to authorities:

Restaurants at Murthal in Haryana have come under the lens of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which has directed authorities to expedite setting up of a solid waste treatment plant for management of the garbage generated by them. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked why a decentralised treatment plant has not been set up by the 'dhabas' in the area.

Perusing a report by the state pollution control board, the tribunal noted that the integrated solid waste management project is expected to be completed by December 31, 2020. "With regard to liquid waste by dhabas/restaurants at NH-44, it is stated that 11 dhabas/restaurants are discharging more than 10 KLD and have obtained consent to operate and have STPs, while the remaining nine have not obtained such consent as they discharge less than 10 KLD.

"Earlier their liquid waste was being mixed with solid waste at Murthal landfill site. Now space has been provided for collection of domestic effluents and such effluents are to be treated by the Municipal Corporation, Sonepat. Detailed Project Report has been prepared for STP which is to be completed by December 31, 2020. Prosecution has been initiated against the Municipal Corporation, Sonepat," the bench noted. The NGT directed the Haryana Urban Development secretary and Sonepat Municipal Corporation commissioner to be present with their action plan in the matter on November 25.

Observing that the report shows a "sorry state of affairs", the bench said the units which are emitting less than 10 KLD effluents should be required to install modular STPs to avoid transportation their elsewhere. "There is also nothing to show that whether efficiency of STPs has been duly tested, though in the remarks column it is mentioned that STPs are complying.

"The above issues need to be resolved for protection of environment and public health. The timelines for installing solid waste treatment plant and integrated solid waste management project need to be re-scheduled and preponed," the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Abhay Dahiya and others against illegal dumping and burning of garbage, and discharge of untreated water by various establishments, including restaurants on G T Road, Murthal in Sonepat district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)