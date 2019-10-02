International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK parliament to be suspended again on Oct. 8 - Sky News

Reuters London
Updated: 02-10-2019 21:27 IST
UK parliament to be suspended again on Oct. 8 - Sky News

Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will suspend parliament again on Oct. 8 ahead of launching a new legislative programme on Oct. 14, broadcaster Sky News said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Last week, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that a previous suspension of parliament which Johnson instigated was unlawful, ordering parliament to reconvene.

Also Read: UK Supreme Court told Boris Johnson is 'father of lies'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019