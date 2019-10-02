UK parliament to be suspended again on Oct. 8 - Sky News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will suspend parliament again on Oct. 8 ahead of launching a new legislative programme on Oct. 14, broadcaster Sky News said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Last week, Britain's Supreme Court ruled that a previous suspension of parliament which Johnson instigated was unlawful, ordering parliament to reconvene.

