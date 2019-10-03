REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

The lawyer for an 18-year-old Hong Kong student protester shot in the chest by police was due to appear in court on his behalf on Thursday, after the teenager was charged over his role in violent demonstrations.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ North Korea says it successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from the sea to contain external threats and bolster self-defense, ahead of fresh nuclear talks with the United States. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ U.S. diplomat at center of Trump-Ukraine affair to meet with House committee staff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A longtime U.S. diplomat who served as President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine will tell his story to congressional committee staff on Thursday as part of a Democratic-led impeachment probe of the Republican president. USA-TRUMP-HEALTHCARE/

Trump to unveil order aiming to boost Medicare health program, woo seniors WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will unveil an executive order on Thursday aimed at strengthening the Medicare health program for seniors by seeking to improve its fiscal position and offer more affordable plan options, administration officials told Reuters.

BUSINESS WTO-AIRCRAFT/

U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish subsidies LONDON/BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday said it would slap 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies, and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

TESLA-SAFETY-NHTSA/ Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators

WASHINGTON/BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. regulators are looking into parking lot crashes involving Tesla Inc cars driving themselves to their owners using the company’s Smart Summon feature, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RKELLY/ R&B singer R. Kelly gets May 2020 trial date in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Singer R. Kelly will face a May 18 trial on charges that he recruited underage girls and women to have sex with him, isolating them and controlling what they ate and when they went to the bathroom, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday. PEOPLE-MAC-MILLER-INDICTMENT/

Three indicted on federal drug charges in rapper Mac Miller's death LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Three accused drug dealers who prosecutors say supplied rapper Mac Miller with the counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl blamed in his fatal 2018 overdose were indicted on federal drug distribution charges on Wednesday.

SPORTS GOLF-PGA-KOEPKA/

Koepka recovering from painful knee procedure Brooks Koepka, who finished in the top five in all four major golf events this year, revealed Wednesday that he recently received a stem-cell injection to help repair a partially torn left patellar tendon.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-MIN-PREVIEW/ Vikings pose big challenge for Giants rookie QB Jones

In boxing, the axiom says that styles make fights. If the same holds true for the NFL, the Sunday matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants could be one of the best watches in Week 5. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING (PIX)

Former New York law firm head to be sentenced in college admissions scandal The former co-chairman of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday after admitting that he participated in what prosecutors call the largest college admissions scam uncovered in U.S. history. Federal prosecutors in Boston want Gordon Caplan to serve eight months in prison for agreeing to pay $75,000 to have someone secretly correct his daughter's answers on the ACT college entrance exam to obtain an artificially high score.

3 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT USA-IMMIGRATION/REFUGEES (PIX) (TV)

Separated families in limbo after cut to U.S. refugee admissions After the Trump administration cut the refugee cap to the lowest level in modern history to 18,000 with more than half of those slots going to Iraqis, Central Americans and religious minorities, many families waiting for years to be reunited have been left in uncertainty about what will happen to their relatives.

3 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/JUNCKER (PIX) (TV)

EU's Juncker briefs 27-member states on Brexit European Commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, will meet EU ambassadors of 27 member states but Britain to brief them on the latest on Brexit after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday unveiled his latest plan for a deal before Oct. 31.

3 Oct 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT PORTUGAL-ELECTION/AUSTERITY (PIX)

In austerity-scarred Portugal, fiscal discipline is a vote winner Portugal's Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa aims to retain power at Sunday's parliamentary election with a pledge that looks like an unlikely vote-winner for western Europe's poorest country - no backtracking on tight spending controls.

3 Oct 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND-VARADKAR (TV)

Ireland's Leo Varadkar visits Swedish PM Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar meets his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven for talks set to focus on Brexit.

3 Oct 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish Foreign Minister answers question at parliamentary committee 3 Oct 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-VOLKER (PIX) (TV) US diplomat at the center of Trump/Ukraine scandal to tell his story to Congress

Kurt Volker, President Donald Trump's former envoy to Ukraine, will be interviewed by staff for three U.S. House of Representatives committees as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president's dealings with Ukraine. 3 Oct 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

USA-HONDURAS/DRUGS U.S. trial continues for Honduran president's brother

Trial continues for Honduran politician Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, accused of conspiring to move tons of cocaine into the United States for years with the help of his brother, Honduras' current president. The case is before U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan. 3 Oct 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ART AUCTION (PIX) (TV) Banksy's chimps in parliament up for auction

A Banksy painting of primates sitting in Britain's parliament goes under the hammer on Thursday and is expected to fetch up to $2.5 million. 3 Oct 18:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

USA-POLITICS/OCASIO-CORTEZ (TV) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold town meeting on "A Just Society"

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be hosting a community town hall to discuss her new legislative agenda "A Just Society." 3 Oct 21:30 ET

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Toothpick and two generals helped Venezuela opposition leader survive jail

During his four months in a small military jail cell, Venezuela's Congress vice-president scratched the days on a wall with his toothpick, lost 35 kg and made unlikely friends with two generals who have fallen foul of the socialist government. 3 Oct 22:00 ET

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-WATCHDOG (PIX) U.S. intelligence watchdog to testify before House impeachment inquiry

The official government watchdog for the U.S. intelligence community will testify at a closed-door hearing of the House Intelligence Committee about an explosive whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. 4 Oct

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE German, French interior ministers visit Athens

French and German interior ministers expected to visit Athens. meet Greek officials on Friday to discuss the refugee crisis and migration policies, govt spokesperson says. 4 Oct

SOUTHKOREA-JUUL/VAPING Juul representative to appear at South Korea's parliamentary audit

Juul Labs Korea representative summoned to testify at health and welfare committee's parliamentary audit to discuss vaping in South Korea, after Juul Labs U.S. suspends advertising. 4 Oct

TUNISIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) Preview of Tunisia's parliamentary election

Tunisians will on Sunday elect a new parliament in a vote that will determine the shape of the next government. It comes after a first-round presidential election won by two political newcomers at the expense of major parties, making Sunday's vote unpredictable. This story will look at what the election may mean for Tunisia. 4 Oct

IRAQ-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Mass protests around Iraq planned for Friday as tensions rise

Protests expected to continue in Baghdad and Basra against the government on Friday. Security forces have used live fire and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. At least one person has been killed and 200 wounded in the clashes over unemployment, corruption and poor public services. 4 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/TERM (GRAPHIC)

With election looming, Supreme Court tackles contentious issues of guns, abortion and Trump The Supreme Court's new term opens on Monday with many court-watchers expecting the conservative majority to take a more aggressive rightward turn, with a series of major cases on divisive social issues on the agenda, including major gay rights case and Trump’s attempt to wind down the DACA program that protects young immigrants from deportation. The court is also likely to weigh in on abortion and gun rights.

3 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT USA-HONDURAS/DRUGS-EXPLAINER

U.S. trial continues for Honduran president's brother How did the president of Honduras get caught up in a cocaine smuggling trial in the USA?

3 Oct 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/MESTER Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester is panelist at Brookings Institution event

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester participates in "So What are the Implications for Policy?" panel before the Brookings Institution's "What's (Not) Up with Inflation?" event, in Washington. 3 Oct 16:10 ET, 20:10 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before a community forum hosted the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Houston Branch, in The Woodlands, Texas. 3 Oct 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA Fed's Clarida takes part in panel discussion in New York

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida participates in "Outlook for the Economy and Monetary Policy" discussion at a Wall Street Journal Event: "The Future of Global Markets." 3 Oct 22:35 ET

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days. 4 Oct

PURDUEPHARMA-BANKRUPTCY/ States to fight Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy bid to pause opioid lawsuits

States opposed to Purdue Pharma LP's proposed settlement resolving thousands of lawsuits alleging it fueled the opioid epidemic are expected to urge a bankruptcy judge to reject its bid to halt their cases against the OxyContin maker and its controlling Sackler family. 4 Oct

EUROPE-GRAINS/SOWING Return of rain boosts EU winter crop sowing prospects

Showers in the past week in western Europe have improved prospects for wheat and barley sowing that is getting underway and could also salvage some earlier-sown rapeseed in drought-affected regions. 4 Oct

SPORTS OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

IOC President news briefing after Executive Board two-day Meeting The Executive Board is scheduled to receive reports from the Organising Committees of the upcoming Olympic Games and various IOC commissions, as well as updates on the activities of the IOC administration.

3 Oct 16:30 ET, 20:30 GMT

