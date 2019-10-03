One victim of Paris police attack has died - police union

One of the victims of the knife attack in the headquarters of the Paris police on Thursday has died, a police union official told French television.

"As we speak, one colleague is dead following a knife attack. Another colleague is in a state of shock (...) and the person behind the attack has been shot by another colleague," Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said on BFM TV.

