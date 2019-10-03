International Development News
Problems in Britain's latest Brexit proposal - EU's Juncker

Reuters London
Updated: 03-10-2019 22:32 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday pointed to a number of problematic issues in Britain's latest Brexit proposal, saying that more discussions were needed. "Accepting such a proposal would not meet all the objectives of the backstop: preventing a hard border, preserving North-South cooperation and the all-island economy, and protecting the EU's Single Market and Ireland's place in it," the Commission said in a statement.

The comments came after Juncker's phone call with Irish Premier Leo Varadkar.

