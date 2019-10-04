Delhi court grants Rs 96 lakh compensation to family of ASI killed in road accident

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded over Rs 96 lakh to wife and five children of a 46-year old Assistant Sub Inspector in Delhi Police who was killed in a road accident last year. MACT Presiding Officer S S Malhotra awarded the compensation of Rs 96.16 lakh to family of Mamchand Tomar, who was deputed as an ASI in Delhi Police at the time of accident.

On April 6, 2018, travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad in his car, Tomar suffered serious injuries after being hit by a dumper at a high speed. He died the next day while undergoing treatment.

An eye-witness to the accident told the court that the dumper was being driven at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner when it hit Tomar's car with great force which led to him sustaining grievous injuries. The court held that there was no evidence to show that Tomar was at fault in any manner.

"This issue is therefore decided in favour of the petitioners (Tomar's family) and against respondents by holding that the victim died in a vehicular accident due to rash and negligent driving of the dumper," the court said.

