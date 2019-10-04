International Development News
Britain's Prince Harry to sue publisher of The Sun over phone-hacking allegation

Reuters London
Updated: 04-10-2019 23:09 IST
Britain's Prince Harry is set to sue the publishers of The Sun over allegations of phone hacking, his office and the newspaper's publisher said on Friday.

"Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages," a spokeswoman for Harry said, declining to give further details of the claim.

A spokeswoman for News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, confirmed that a claim had been issued by Harry.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
