UK's Johnson urges return of U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal crash

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he wanted a U.S. diplomat's wife who was involved in a fatal car crash to return to Britain and it was wrong that she had used diplomatic immunity to leave the country. "I hope that Anne Sacoolas will come back and will engage properly with the processes of law as they are carried out in this country," Johnson said in a television interview, adding the issue was being raised with the U.S. ambassador in London.

"If we can't resolve it, then of course I will be raising it myself personally with the White House." Harry Dunn, 19, died in August after a road collision near RAF Croughton, an air force base in Northamptonshire in central England that is used by the United States.

