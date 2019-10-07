International Development News
Reuters Stockholm
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:03 IST
Swedish PM Lofven had "constructive" talk with UK's Johnson -Lofven spokesman

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven had a "constructive" conversation over the phone on Monday with his British counterpart Boris Johnson concerning Britain's recent proposals for its departure from the EU, a spokesperson for Lofven said.

In the call, both prime ministers raised the importance of continued good relations between Britain and the bloc, the spokesman said, declining to provide further details.

COUNTRY : Sweden
