Russia and China to sign agreement on combating illegal online content

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 08-10-2019 18:01 IST
Flag of Russia (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Russia's state communications watchdog will sign an agreement with its Chinese counterpart this month as part of cooperation to combat the circulation of what it calls illegal online content, it said on Tuesday.

Critics have accused Russia's authorities of trying to implement Chinese-style curbs on the internet. Cooperation in this area between the two regulators could alarm Russian proponents of internet freedom.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
