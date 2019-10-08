Ecuador open to foreign mediation, 570 held in unrest

Ecuador's government said on Tuesday it would be open to international mediation via the United Nations or the Catholic Church on a sixth day of widespread anti-austerity protests, which it said had led to 570 arrests.

"The only response is dialogue and firmness at the same time," presidency secretary Juan Sebastian Roldan told local radio. "We have no problem accepting mediation suggested by the United Nations, some members of the Church, and (university) rectors."

