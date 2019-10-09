International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved - Russian ForMin

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 09-10-2019 13:41 IST
Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved - Russian ForMin

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, as Turkish forces prepare to enter the country.

U.S. actions in the region are contradictory and Russia is urging dialogue between Damascus and Syria's Kurds, he told reporters during a visit to Kazakhstan following a surprise withdrawal by U.S. troops. Turkish forces will cross into Syria "shortly", President Tayyip Erdogan's communications director said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Israeli forces arrest Palestinian minister, summon governor

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019