Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved - Russian ForMin

Syria's territorial integrity must be preserved, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, as Turkish forces prepare to enter the country.

U.S. actions in the region are contradictory and Russia is urging dialogue between Damascus and Syria's Kurds, he told reporters during a visit to Kazakhstan following a surprise withdrawal by U.S. troops. Turkish forces will cross into Syria "shortly", President Tayyip Erdogan's communications director said on Wednesday.

