HC grants 2 more months to CBI to complete probe in Asthana bribery case

The Delhi High Court Wednesday granted two more months to the CBI to complete the investigation in a bribery case allegedly involving the agency's then special director Rakesh Asthana, making it clear that further time will not be given for the probe. Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed that the probe cannot be delayed indefinitely and it should have been completed by now.

The court said it was of the view that two more months be granted for the probe, but asked the CBI to ensure that it is completed in the given time. The court passed the order while disposing of a plea by the CBI seeking time extension.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, representing the CBI, said Letters Rogatory (LRs) have been sent to the US and UAE and the response is awaited due to which the investigation could not be completed. He said LRs were sent to the US and UAE last month and last week respectively.

LR is a formal request from a court to a foreign court seeking some judicial assistance. Banerjee urged the court to grant at least three more months to complete the probe.

The CBI's plea was opposed by the counsel for the three accused -- Asthana, the agency's Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar and businessman Manoj Prasad. The counsel for the three accused argued that LRs were sent to the foreign nations only last month, even though the court's order to complete the probe in 10 weeks passed in January.

They said as per the CrPC and CBI Manual, the time period for any investigation to be concluded could not be extended beyond 90 days and one year, respectively. CBI also filed in a sealed cover its status report detailing the steps taken by it to complete the investigation.

On January 11, the high court had granted 10 weeks to the probe agency to complete the investigation. On May 31, it granted four more months to conclude the probe after the agency approached the court on completion of 10 weeks' time.

Asthana and the two others were booked on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who had allegedly paid bribe to get relief in the case.

He was arrested on October 22, 2018 and granted bail on October 31. The high court in January had disposed of three petitions of Asthana, Kumar and Prasad by a common order in which the CBI was directed to complete investigation in the case within ten weeks.

