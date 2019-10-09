International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

German mayor: Shooting suspects hijacked car, are on motorway to Munich

Reuters Berlin
Updated: 09-10-2019 18:50 IST
German mayor: Shooting suspects hijacked car, are on motorway to Munich

Image Credit: ANI

The mayor of the eastern German town of Landsberg said on Wednesday that two people suspected of carrying out a deadly shooting attack in the area had hijacked a car and were on a motorway that leads to Munich.

Anja Werner made the comments after two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern city of Halle and a second shooting incident was reported in nearby Landsberg.

Also Read: British royals to visit Cape Town beach used for therapy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Germany
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019