Turkish launches Syria air strikes, to be supported by artillery- security source

The Turkish military operation into Syria has been launched with air strikes and will be supported by artillery and howitzer fire, a Turkish security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

He was speaking after explosions rocked the town of Ras al Ain in northeast Syria, on the border with Turkey, and President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had launched its offensive.

