International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Turkish launches Syria air strikes, to be supported by artillery- security source

Reuters Ankara
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:00 IST
Turkish launches Syria air strikes, to be supported by artillery- security source

Image Credit: Flickr

The Turkish military operation into Syria has been launched with air strikes and will be supported by artillery and howitzer fire, a Turkish security source told Reuters on Wednesday.

He was speaking after explosions rocked the town of Ras al Ain in northeast Syria, on the border with Turkey, and President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey had launched its offensive.

Also Read: Airbus hit by series of cyber attacks on suppliers: security sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019