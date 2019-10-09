International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU parliament head says Britain now faces choice of Brexit delay or no deal

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 09-10-2019 19:31 IST
EU parliament head says Britain now faces choice of Brexit delay or no deal

Image Credit: Pixabay

European Parliament head David Sassoli said on Wednesday that "not much progress" has been made in Brexit talks and that Britain must now ask for a delay to its Oct. 31 departure date or crash out without a divorce agreement.

"The European Parliament is of course open to possibility of an extension if there are specific objective reasons for it," Sassoli told a plenary session of the house. "Requesting extension is the prerogative of the UK.

Also Read: European Parliament President: No Brexit progress in meeting with UK's Johnson

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belgium
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019