EU parliament head says Britain now faces choice of Brexit delay or no deal

European Parliament head David Sassoli said on Wednesday that "not much progress" has been made in Brexit talks and that Britain must now ask for a delay to its Oct. 31 departure date or crash out without a divorce agreement.

"The European Parliament is of course open to possibility of an extension if there are specific objective reasons for it," Sassoli told a plenary session of the house. "Requesting extension is the prerogative of the UK.

