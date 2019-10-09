International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Syrian SDF: Turkish jets pound border towns, villages in northeast

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:33 IST
Syrian SDF: Turkish jets pound border towns, villages in northeast

Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Turkish jets struck military positions and civilians in the Syrian border towns of Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain, as well as near the cities of Qamishli and Ain Issa in northeast Syria, the Kurdish-led force that controls the region said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Twitter that there was a wave of displacement and initial reports of civilian casualties without giving further details.

Also Read: 8 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack: security sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019