Syrian SDF: Turkish jets pound border towns, villages in northeast

Turkish jets struck military positions and civilians in the Syrian border towns of Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain, as well as near the cities of Qamishli and Ain Issa in northeast Syria, the Kurdish-led force that controls the region said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Twitter that there was a wave of displacement and initial reports of civilian casualties without giving further details.

