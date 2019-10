Oct 10 (Reuters) -

* S.KOREA'S TRADE MINISTRY: TO HOLD BILATERAL TALKS WITH JAPAN OVER WTO DISPUTE ON OCT.11

* DIALOGUE TO TAKE PLACE IN GENEVA OVER JAPAN'S EXPORT RESTRICTIONS

