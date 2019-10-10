International Development News
Britain calls for restraint after Turkish incursion into Syria

Reuters
Updated: 10-10-2019 17:50 IST
Britain called for restraint on Thursday after Turkey's military incursion into Syria, warning that the move risked humanitarian suffering and underming the fight against militants. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had spoken to Turkey "to express the UK’s disappointment and concern about the military incursion into NE Syria, and call for restraint."

"The intervention risks greater humanitarian suffering and undermines the focus on countering Daesh (ISIS)," he added. Turkey angrily rejected on Thursday international criticism of its attack on a Kurdish militia in Syria, reporting progress by its forces on the second day of an operation that world powers fear could further destabilise the region.

