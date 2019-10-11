Ukraine president not ready to give autonomy status to Donbas territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he was not ready to give autonomy status to territories in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine. Zelenskiy is trying to bring peace to the Donbas region, where Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces are fighting a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people in five years.

A peace deal would need to establish what kind of status could be given to the Donbas.

