Singh brothers, 3 others produced in court in RFL case, police seeks 6-day custodial interrogation

Former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder Mohan Singh and three others, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore, were produced before a Delhi court on Friday. Sunil Godhwani (58), the former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena, who occupied important positions in REL and RFL, were also arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting money and investing in other companies.

All the accused were produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat and the police sought their custodial interrogation for six days. RFL is a subsidiary of the REL. Shivinder and his elder brother Malvinder were earlier the promoters of REL.

