PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-10-2019 15:43 IST
INX Media case: ED moves Delhi court seeking production warrant of Chidambaram

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved before a Delhi court seeking production warrant of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The agency has said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the case.

Chidambaram is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the INX media case lodged by the CBI. The court had earlier dismissed Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the ED case.

COUNTRY : India
