Ethiopian PM 'humbled, thrilled' with Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters Addis Ababa
Updated: 11-10-2019 16:31 IST
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is "humbled and thrilled" at becoming the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, he said in a recorded phone call with the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee posted online on Friday.

"I am so humbled and thrilled ... Thank you very much. It is a prize given to Africa, given to Ethiopia, and I can imagine how the rest of Africa's leaders will take it positively to work on peacebuilding process in our continent," said Abiy.

"I am so happy and I am so thrilled about the news ... Thank you very much, it is a big recognition."

COUNTRY : Ethiopia
