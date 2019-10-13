International Development News
At least 10 Kenyan police killed by bomb near Somali border - police

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 01:40 IST
Police believe the device, for which no one immediately claimed responsibility, was planted by Islamist group Al Shabaab, the report said. Image Credit: ANI

At least ten Kenyan police were killed when their vehicle struck a homemade bomb near the border with Somalia on Saturday, according to a police report seen by Reuters. Police believe the device, for which no one immediately claimed responsibility, was planted by Islamist group Al Shabaab, the report said.

Police said in a separate statement that several officers had died, without specifying how many. A similar explosion in June killed around a dozen police.

COUNTRY : Kenya
