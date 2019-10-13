International Development News
Mexico offers protection to Ecuador opposition lawmaker as protests persist

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 06:30 IST
Rivadeneira belongs to the party of former President Rafael Correa, whose allies have been accused of stirring up unrest by President Lenin Moreno. Image Credit: Pixabay

Mexico's embassy in Quito has offered protection and shelter to Ecuador opposition legislator Gabriela Rivadeneira, Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Rivadeneira belongs to the party of former President Rafael Correa, whose allies have been accused of stirring up unrest by President Lenin Moreno. Moreno imposed a military-enforced curfew in the capital Quito on Saturday due to unrest triggered by opposition to his austerity plan.

COUNTRY : Mexico
