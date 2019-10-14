Court reserves order on summoning Gautam Gambhir as accused on AAP leader's complaint

A Delhi court Monday reserved order on summoning BJP leader Gautam Gambhir as accused on AAP leader Atishi Marlena's complaint against him alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved the order for October 22.

The order was reserved by the court after hearing the arguments from Marlena who said there was sufficient ground to summon Gambhir as accused. The court had earlier asked Marlena to prove her locus standi for filing the petition against Gambhir.

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Gambhir has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituencies. Marlena lost to Gambhir in 2019 general election from east Delhi constituency.

