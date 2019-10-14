Syrian Observatory: government forces deploy to Ain Issa in northern Syria

Syrian government forces have deployed to Ain Issa in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory said on Monday, to the frontlines of the territory where Turkish forces have mounted an invasion since last week.

Syrian state television showed broadcasts of what it said was the entrance of Ain Issa, where residents were seen welcoming the arrival of Syrian government troops.

Also Read: Iraq says no Iraqi government forces fired directly at protesters during unrest

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)