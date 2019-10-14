International Development News
Syrian Observatory: government forces deploy to Ain Issa in northern Syria

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 14-10-2019 14:43 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Syrian government forces have deployed to Ain Issa in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory said on Monday, to the frontlines of the territory where Turkish forces have mounted an invasion since last week.

Syrian state television showed broadcasts of what it said was the entrance of Ain Issa, where residents were seen welcoming the arrival of Syrian government troops.

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
