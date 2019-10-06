Iraq says no Iraqi government forces fired directly at protesters during unrest

No Iraqi government forces fired directly at protesters during protests, the spokesman for Iraq's Interior Ministry Major General Saad Maan said on Sunday in a news conference broadcast on state television.

Maan also said that authorities condemned all attacks against media outlets, after reports of raids at the offices of several local and international news outlets by unidentified groups.

