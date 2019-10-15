Justice Goswami sworn in as new Chief Justice of Sikkim HC

Justice Arup Kumar Goswami was on Tuesday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Ganga Prasad at the New Raj Bhavan here.

Goswami succeeds in Justice Vijai Kumar Bist. Sikkim Chief Minister P S Tamang, Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan were among the eminent persons who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Goswami.

